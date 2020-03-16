As concerns over the novel coronavirus rise, businesses are taking measures to keep shelves stocked as community members anxiously wait in long lines to purchase essentials.
“You never know when there is going to be an issue like this,” said Alesha McDaniel, CEO of Fuller's Shop'n Kart. “If they close everything down, I can come and eat here if I had to.”
In the past week, stores throughout Washington have seen residents stockpiling goods such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.
Some businesses have responded by rationing supplies in an attempt to evenly distribute goods to their customers. Baby wipes, formula, and diapers were among other items running low in area stores. Canned goods have also been flying off the shelves.
Grocery stores saw an influx of shoppers after Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement closing schools on Friday.
“Everything's closing. My kid's school closed down, which causes problems with daycare and work, people are just scared; it's crazy,” said Kelsey Jones, while shopping with her husband and four kids. “We're just stocking up on what we can and making the best of it.”
