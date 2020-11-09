The Greater Lewis County Habitat for Humanity (GLCHFH) has started work on a new house for a Centralia family of seven to move into, but the COVID-19 pandemic has set the project back about a year.
The Lewis County chapter of Habitat for Humanity has been building houses for low-income families since 1993 with the goal of eliminating substandard housing in Lewis County.
Jay Myhre, president of the board of directors with GLCHFH, said that if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic halting their operations, the house may already have been completed.
“It’s been a really slow year for us,” Myhre said.
Habitat for Humanity is a 100-percent volunteer-run organization that often has students from the local high schools come out to help with the construction of the house. The GLCHFH volunteer crew is mostly made up of retirees that have a background in construction.
The local chapter started the search for the next family to live in the next house in February of this year. They received and reviewed applications from 16 families and selected a family of seven living in low-income housing in Centralia. The name of the family has not been made public yet. The families’ future home, located in Chehalis, will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car garage.
The GLCHFH received a $7,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Chehalis to pour the foundation of the house in the spring of 2020. Myhre said that along with the grant money, the rotary would be helping with some of the construction. Local businesses also donate building material or offer materials such as lumber, at a discounted rate.
“We thought we were going to be able to get to work when we entered phase 3 but the requirements were so extensive that we didn’t feel it was worth it. So we put the house on hold and will start construction in the spring,” Myhre said. “We hope to have the house ready for occupancy probably next fall.”
In the meantime, the Habitat crew has been getting started on a side project — completing some repairs on a disabled woman’s home in northern Centralia. Myhre said they are doing some plumbing work, cabinetry work, landscaping, electrical work and possibly replacing carpet.
Families that have moved into homes built by GLCHFH pay an interest-free “mortgage” on the house that usually totals less than $500 a month. The GLCHFH volunteers use those funds to help build the next house.
There are several criteria a family must meet in order to qualify for a house built by Habitat for Humanity including, living in Lewis County, U.S. citizenship or a valid green card, currently living in substandard housing (unsafe structure, unsanitary living conditions, inaccessible conditions, unaffordable housing costs), must pass a background check and are willing to commit to working 500 hours to help with the construction of the house and other Habitat projects.
More information about volunteer opportunities and an application for home repairs can be found on the Habitat for Humanity website (glchabitat.org).
