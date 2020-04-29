A majority of the property owners who rent out their land for the Packwood Flea Market have bowed out of the Memorial Day weekend event due to coronavirus concerns, effectively canceling the first installment of the biannual rummage sale that reportedly attracts about 40,000 people to the remote mountain community.
Hal Blanton, vice president of the Packwood Improvement Club (PIC) and a member of the Packwood Business Owners Committee (PBOC), said the decision to cancel the flea market was based on a survey of vendor sites that indicated most of the property owners would not be open for business or allow parking.
For now, there are no plans of canceling the Labor Day weekend Packwood Flea Market in September.
Also, the Lewis County Health Department would not issue temporary food vendor permits for the event, according to a PIC press release.
“Some of the decision came from what Gov. (Jay) Inslee was saying and what he wanted to open up and what he didn’t want to open up,” Blanton said. “And honestly, there was discussion on both sides of it too, but the consensus seemed to be that this year just wasn’t a good year to do it.”
The status of the Packwood Flea Market was initially supposed to be determined after May 4 by members of the PBOC to allow more time for public health officials to offer guidance, but Blanton explained between early April and now, enough business owners backed out of the event to deem the meeting after May 4 unnecessary.
One of the businesses that jumped ship in early April was the Huntington Family Homestead. Property manager Roby Sanford said the decision wasn’t a particularly tough one considering the safety of Packwood residents is on the line.
“I wasn’t involved when the decision was made, but I had already decided I wasn’t going to be a part of it,” Sanford said. “I just decided without anyone else that it wasn’t worth the risk.”
Similarly to Blanton, Barbara Wright, the district secretary for Fire District 10 in Packwood, said the decision to cancel the flea market had overwhelming support from Packwood residents.
“We would never open our grounds if we hadn’t talked with the rest of the community and I think mostly everybody else here would say the same thing,” Wright said. “We work as a team here, we’re a small community, but we’re pretty respectful of each other, so it was a joint decision among the community.”
However, because the Packwood Flea Market has no central management and it is up to the individual property owners to decide if they wish to participate, there could be a few holdouts who elect to go forth with the flea market.
Though Blanton said he does not know of anyone who intends to go forth with the Memorial Day weekend flea market, he suspects there will be a few.
“If somebody wants to put a table in their front yard and sell their merchandise I don’t think (Lewis County) is stopping anyone from doing that,” Blanton said. “ I think just the major people who have rented out a lot of space have decided this year for Memorial weekend it just wasn’t a good idea to do it.”
