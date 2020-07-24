The Packwood Flea Market, which was canceled over Memorial Day weekend this year due to COVID-19, will also be closed for Labor Day weekend 2020, the organization announced recently.
According to packwoodfleamarket.com, the decision was made due to concerns about enforcing social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in the loosely organized event.
“The decision was not made lightly,” the website states. “We love our community, our vendors and our attendees, and we care deeply about their health and safety.”
The next flea market event is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend 2021 — May 28 through May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.