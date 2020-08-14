The Toledo School District has received a report of one, possibly two, COVID-19 positive cases of people that were inside of one of their buildings within the past two weeks, in a recent Facebook post by the district.
The post stated that both individuals were under the age of 19 and beginning immediately, all summer athletic gatherings associated with the Toledo School District are to stop meeting.
“As a precaution and to reduce the cleaning and disinfecting load on our staff in preparation for the return of teachers to our buildings, beginning immediately our facilities are closed to public access,” the post stated.
The district said that, as the one exception, the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church will be still allowed to continue meeting on Sunday at the Toledo Middle School.
“This group limits their access to the gym and thoroughly cleans and disinfects that area following their use each week while practicing COVID protocols,” said the post by the Toledo School District.
