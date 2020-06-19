One new COVID-19 case was reported by Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Friday night, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 49 since the start of the pandemic.
The new case, a person in their 50s who lives in District 2, comes one day after the county registered seven new cases — the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic — and on the same day Lewis County moved into phase three of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan to reopen the state’s economy.
The newest case is not hospitalized, according to the county.
Of the total 49 cases, 31 are considered recovered. Three people who tested positive have died.
As of Friday, there had been 2,595 tests administered in Lewis County with 1.8 percent returning positive.
There have been 23 cases in District 1 with 16 recovered; 18 cases in District 2 with eight recoveries; and eight cases in District 3 with seven recoveries.
