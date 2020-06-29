Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in the county and two new recoveries in Monday’s weekly business meeting with the Board of County Commissioners.
The resident is in their 40s and resides in Commissioner District 3. They were not hospitalized.
Since June 22, 21 cases have been confirmed in the county.
Anderson also announced two new residents in District 1 have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 33. In all, 70 cases have been confirmed in Lewis County, with three cases resulting in death.
Of the 70 cases, 32 have been confirmed in District 1, 27 in District 2 and 10 in District 3.
According to LCPHSS, 3,099 tests have been administered in Lewis County as of Monday, with two percent yielding a positive result.
