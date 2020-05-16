Thurston County Public Health & Social Services on Friday confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in a county resident, bringing the local total to 126. The latest resident to be diagnosed is a man in his 50s, according to county data.
As of Wednesday, 6,744 Thurston County residents had been tested and 2% of those tests had come back positive.
Of the 126 total residents with confirmed cases, county Public Health is actively monitoring 10 -- one resident has died due to complications related to COVID-19, and the department considers 115 residents "recovered" or "recovering."
Public health officials often clarify that the designation "recovered" does not mean a person won't experience long-term health impacts from having the disease.
WEEKLY CASES IN THURSTON COUNTY SINCE EARLY MARCH
* The week of March 9: 4 cases
* March 16-22: 6
* March 23-29: 26
* March 30-April 5: 31
* April 6-12: 13
* April 13-19: 12
* April 20-26: 8
* April 27-May 3: 12
* May 4-10: 11
* The week of May 11 so far: 3
AROUND THE REGION
Pierce County added 13 new cases Friday and one new death, giving the county a total of 1,766 cases and 66 deaths. The latest death was a Puyallup woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. The county reports about 1,000 of the cases are "assumed recovered."
Lewis County has not reported any new cases since Tuesday, maintaining its total of 32 cases with three deaths. As of Tuesday, 16 of the cases were considered recovered.
Mason County announced one new case Friday, a man in his 30s. The county has reported 31 confirmed cases and one death so far. Six of the cases are considered active, and none of the residents with COVID-19 are hospitalized, according to the county.
Grays Harbor County has had 13 confirmed cases. According to the local public health department, no new cases have been identified in Grays Harbor since May 7, when a Pacific Care and Rehabilitation Center patient was diagnosed.
"All of the patients receiving care from Pacific Care have been tested for COVID-19 and all the results are negative," according to a news release from the department.
AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD
Washington state reported 17,951 cases with 992 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the state Department of Health.
The United States has still reported far more cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world.
Friday afternoon, the U.S. was reporting more than 1.4 million cases, over five times more than Russia, which was reporting the second-highest number of cases at about 262,800. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed there had been more than 87,000 U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
Globally, there have been 4.53 million confirmed cases reported and more than 306,000 deaths.
___
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.