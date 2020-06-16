Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson confirmed on Tuesday an additional case of COVID-19 in Lewis County, bringing the total number of cases to 41.
The individual is a resident in their 20s from Commissioner District 2 and is hospitalized.
“Our most recent case, the one that came in today, was hospitalized the same day we notified,” Anderson said during the Board of County Commissioners’ daily COVID-19 update meeting.
He added that he hasn’t received any additional update on recoveries.
The case is the third in residents between the ages of 20 and 29. Additionally, it’s the 11th confirmed case in District 2, eight of which have recovered.
Commissioner District 1 has seen 22 cases and 16 recoveries, while District 3 has eight confirmed cases and seven recoveries.
Three cases have resulted in deaths.
According to the Washington state Department of Health’s data dashboard, 2,874 tests have been administered in Lewis County as of 11:59 p.m. on June 15. Of those tests, 1.4 percent have returned positive.
