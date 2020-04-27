One additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lewis County over the weekend, according to County Manager Erik Martin. The patient is an individual in their 30s, bringing the total cases for individuals between the ages of 30 and 39 to five. There have now been 29 total confirmed cases in the county to-date.
Three COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in Lewis County as of Monday.
Martin said there was no information on recoveries available when asked during the Lewis County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Monday afternoon, but added that Lewis County Public Health and Social Services would “work on” getting updated recovery information.
“That’s one of the most frequently asked questions for me, is ‘how many of those individuals have recovered?’” Commissioner Edna Fund said during the meeting. “I know we have a specific definition of that.”
Commissioner Gary Stamper added that LCPHSS is doing a “phenomenal job” of reporting confirmed cases.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, 985 tests have been administered in Lewis County. 2.9 percent of tests have come back positive.
