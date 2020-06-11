Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Deputy Director John Abplanalp announced Thursday one additional Lewis County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The county has now confirmed 38 total cases.
The resident is in their 50s and resides in Commissioner District 1.
Additionally, Abplanalp confirmed five additional recoveries in the county, bringing the total for recoveries to 31.
Of the 38 confirmed cases, three have resulted in deaths.
As of 11:59 p.m. on June 9, the Washington state Department of Health is reporting 2,633 tests have been administered in Lewis County, with 1.4 percent returning a positive result.
