Lewis County Manager Erik Martin on Monday confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of cases to 83.
The resident is in their 40s and lives in Commissioner District 2. They are not currently hospitalized.
The case is the 14th confirmed in residents between the ages of 40 and 49 and case number 35 in District 2. Of the county’s 83 cases, 33 residents have recovered and three cases have resulted in death.
According to Martin, 3,685 county residents have been tested as of Monday afternoon, with 2.1 percent of those tests returning a positive result.
