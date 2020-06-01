Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson confirmed one additional county resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total count of cases in the county to 37.
The resident is in their 50s.
Additionally, Anderson said another one of the 37 patients has recovered. The total number of recoveries in the county, as of Monday, sits at 26.
Three have died.
Of the 37 cases, 20 have been confirmed in Commissioner District 1, while Commissioner District 2 has nine and Commissioner District 3 has eight confirmed cases. In terms of recovered patients, 15 are from District 1, six are from District 2 and five are from District 3.
Those who started exhibiting symptoms of the disease less than 28 days ago can’t yet be considered recovered. Under that definition, there are still 11 residents that are within the 28-day window.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, 2,318 tests have been administered in Lewis County as of 11:59 p.m. on May 30 and 1.6 percent have come back positive.
