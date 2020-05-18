Lewis County Manager Erik Martin announced one new case of COVID-19 in the county in a meeting with the Board of County Commissioners a Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 35.
A county resident in their 20s tested positive.
Martin continued by saying 21 of the 35 Lewis County residents have recovered. Of those recoveries, 10 are residents from Commissioner District 1, six are from Commissioner District 2 and five are from Commissioner District 3.
Additionally, Martin confirmed 11 residents that are still within the 28-day window since their symptoms began.
“Once they get clear of that, then they’re considered recovered,” Martin said.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at three.
As of 11:59 p.m on May 17, Washington state Department of Health is reporting 1,854 tests have been administered in Lewis County, with 1.9 percent of those coming back positive.
