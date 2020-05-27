In what has become a theme for festivals and events in 2020, the Onalaska Apple Harvest Festival has been canceled due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, organizers recently announced.
“The Apple Harvest Festival is a highlight for our community because of the many involved and engaged volunteers,” the Onalaska Alliance Board wrote. “We appreciate every one of you and look forward to making the 2021 Apple Harvest Festival the best one yet! Thank you for your continued support of the mission of Onalaska Alliance to make this a great community to live, work and play.”
The Apple Harvest Festival is traditionally held the first weekend of October and marks the unofficial end of festival season in Lewis County. It was the last in a long string of cancelations that include the Morton Loggers Jubilee, Egg Days in Winlock, Cheese Days in Toledo, Swede Day in Rochester, Oregon Trail Days in Tenino, Summerfest in Centralia and more.
The Memorial Day Packwood Flea Market and the Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic have also been canceled.
Learn more about the Apple Harvest Festival at onalaskaalliance.org/apple-harvest-festival.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.