The Northwest Sports Hub is aiming for the second week of July to resume its first tournaments of the summer following a four-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There is no concrete date for the reopening as it all depends on when Lewis County moves into phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. But once the county does hit phase four, the sports hub will offer tournaments with no spectators present.
Northwest Sports Hub managing director Lyle Overbay said there is a possibility of having no spectators present during games, even if the county is in phase 4. It’s something that is still being discussed. Luckily, the sports hub installed a state-of-the-art camera system back in December which will allow it to live stream tournaments.
“That’s kind of our big draw,” Overbay said. “I’m very pleased we installed this camera system. I think this is going to be a huge benefit. We have that answer, where most people don’t have that answer.”
The hub, which has a powerful ventilation system, is focusing on returning in the safest way possible, setting up sanitizing stations and talking with tournament directors to make sure everyone is comfortable with returning in a way that follows the state’s guidelines.
“We totally understand that bringing in people from other counties there’s going to be more risk,” Overbay said. “But we have a good idea of what we need to do to minimize that, and I think the state of Washington has given us guidelines to do that.”
The sports hub, a 76,500-square-foot indoor facility, canceled all its tournaments for March, April, May and June after the novel coronavirus hit the nation and restrictions were imposed for Washington businesses.
The facility has been a major revenue generator for businesses in Lewis County, bringing in thousands of out-of-towners from all over the Pacific Northwest each year. A 43-team volleyball tournament held the weekend before the hub temporarily closed in March drew 2,000 people alone.
People will soon be able to watch the games from a smartphone, computer or tablet, with the livestream accessed from the Northwest Sports Hub’s website. The sports hub has also reached out to local businesses to see if they are willing to stream it from their establishments so parents can sit down and watch the tournaments remotely from there.
The basketball cameras will automatically track the action, zooming in when a team is in half-court and zooming out when teams are spread across the entire court.
“The artificial intelligence is pretty crazy,” Overbay said. “We don’t have to control it. It does it on its own. We haven’t had a big tournament yet with that, so we’re excited to get it going.”
Athletes will also have the option to download footage of their games to use as highlight reels for college recruitment, learning and so forth.
Most of the interest so far this summer has been from basketball tournament directors, Overbay said. Spring and summer is usually down time for the sports hub, with July typically filled with basketball tourneys and sports camps. Winter is peak time when the weather is too inclement to have outdoor sports. It’s also when the sport hub focuses most its efforts because winter is when businesses are needing revenue the most.
“We’re getting a lot of inquiries about basketball,” Overbay said. “Obviously the baseball fields outdoors will be running baseball stuff. The volleyball people are up in the air, too, because they don’t have a place to practice because they use the school grounds a lot.”
One of the main issues, other than health concerns, obviously, is timing. The directors need time to promote their events to draw teams in, and it’s not something that can happen overnight.
Overbay said the sports hub is excited to get the kids back in action and doing the sports that they love.
“This is all new to them; not going to school, not having extracurricular activities, whether it’s sports or not,” Overbay said. “They’ve been very good about staying away and doing their own thing. I feel like these kids deserve a chance and we don’t want to punish them. We get that we had to do what we did and I don’t doubt that was the best interest. Now we have a good idea of what we have to do to keep ourselves safe and I think we’re good to go as far as being able to get these kids back in and doing stuff.”
