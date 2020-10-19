The Darth Vaders and Power Rangers won’t be the only ones wearing masks this Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still plenty of festive activities scheduled around town.
The Veterans Memorial Museum will be hosting a “Truck with Treats” event in partnership with Cruise Centralia and Lewis County Quarter Milers from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31.
“We wanted to create a safe and fun environment for the community children to have an enjoyable Halloween trick-or-treat experience,” said Executive Director of the Veterans Memorial Museum Chip Duncan.
Over 500 pounds of candy has been donated after Ashely Scott-Stotts, who is spearheading the event, enlisted a group of volunteers to gather the donations.
About 80 people have registered their car, truck, van, semi and even fire truck to distribute the candy. The vehicles will be decorated for the occasion.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the public can drive through the rows of vehicles so that kids can collect the candy from a safe distance. All participants handing out candy will be socially distanced and wearing masks, Duncan said.
“Once it gets dark at 6 p.m. the real creativity of the participants will take off with lights and fog machines,” Duncan said.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the trick-or-treaters will be able to walk along the vehicles to collect their candy while socially distancing and wearing masks.
Just across the lot from the Veterans Memorial Museum the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum will be hosting Pumpkin Train Rides on Oct. 24, 25, 30, 31. Although some timeslots have sold out there are still many tickets available. Ticket info can be found at steamtrainride.com/.
The trains will be at 50 percent capacity in order to maintain social distancing. All kids under age 15 will receive a free pumpkin from WillyTee’s Pumpkin Patch and a goodie bag.
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum will be hosting a 21+ Haunted Halloween Train ride on Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. the train ride will feature some iconic Halloween characters and a costume contest. There will be prizes and refreshments on board. The event will end at a haunted railcar.
Yard Birds Mall & Storage in Chehalis is hosting a trick-or-treating event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. where costumed merchants will be handing out candy at their booths.
Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is hosting 2020 Trick or Treat Transit on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Starting in downtown Chehalis kids can hop on a Twin Transit bus to be driven around to local Chehalis businesses to collect candy. The buses will also be stopping at the Veterans Memorial Museum event, the Lewis County Historical Museum and the Silver Agency.
Shady Lady and the Centralia Downtown Festival Association are hosting a Ghost Walk from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24 with ghost hunters telling ghost stories in downtown Centralia. Tickets are $20 and masks are required.
“Enjoy some spooky fun hearing about the spirits of long ago that perhaps still haunt us to this day,” said Shady Lady owner Holly Phelps in a Facebook post.
Call the Shady Lady at 360-736-4333 for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Oakville House of Horrors has created a haunted house that will be open on Oct. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.
“We are a group of Halloween enthusiasts who are investing our time, imagination, skills, and hard work into making an amazing creation. All in all, we just want to put on a good show for the community,” said the Oakville House of Horrors on their Facebook page.
Tickets for entry cost $10 or $8 with three pieces of non-perishable food items, a student ID or military ID. There will be food and games. Debit and credit cards will be accepted. The Haunted House is located at 405 S. Temple St. in Oakville.
More info can be found on the Oakville House of Horrors Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/2447727745352505.
