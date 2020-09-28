The Lewis County Jail stood by their COVID-19 protocols when they discovered an outbreak at their facility in August and it appears to have paid off.
Corrections Chief Chris Sweet reported no new cases at the jail in the six weeks that followed the Aug. 14 outbreak.
On Aug. 10, the jail received its first positive COVID-19 case in the initial six months of the pandemic and subsequently tested the entire facility. On Aug. 14, the jail found out 10 other inmates and two corrections officers had also tested positive for the virus.
But since then, they have stuck to their protocols and no additional positive test results have come up.
“It’s pretty much status quo, we haven’t changed anything as far as our protocols,” Sweet said.
Among the protocols, the jail still has “modified housing,” meaning quarantine cells are established for new inmates at intake and another one for inmates already in the custody of the Lewis County Jail.
“We have had some individuals that showed some kind of symptoms related to COVID but they have been tested and we are getting negative results so far,” Sweet said.
While the jail population remains low from where it would normally be — as of Monday, the total population was at 179 inmates — it could get lower.
According to Sweet, the jail is working on implementing an electronic home monitoring program that would identify inmates that could be eligible.
A contract has already been signed with Friendship Diversion Services, a Thurston County-based company that already works with a number of Washington counties, to implement the program, Sweet said.
Sweet said Friendship Diversion Services will work with the Lewis County Courts to identify which inmates would be appropriate for the program with the hope that they will be able to lower the total population that is in custody of the jail.
“We are currently in the beginning stages of that right now,” Sweet said of the new service.
