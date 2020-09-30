Lewis County Public Health and Social Services reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total since March to 560.
Five of the new cases are in County Commissioner District 1 and four are in district 2.
Of the new cases, one is a person in their 20s, three are in their 50s, one is in their 60s, two in their 70s and two are 80 or over.
No additional recoveries were reported.
For more information, go to phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov.
