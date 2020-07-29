Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced Wednesday afternoon that nine more people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 173.
One of these nine new patients is under age 10, one is between 10 and 20, two are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, and one each in their 40s, 50s, and 60s. None were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Seven patients live in Commissioner District 1, and one each live in districts 2 and 3.
Twenty of the 173 total cases, or about one in nine of the people known to have been infected, have been hospitalized at some time in their illness. Three of the 173 have died. Fifty-one of the 173 are considered recovered under the current definition of being alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began.
To date 5,731 Lewis County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 173 (3 percent) testing positive.
