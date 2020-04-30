Providence Medical Group has changed the days and hours it offers drive-thru COVID-19 triage and testing, if needed, at its clinic in Hawks Prairie, it announced Wednesday.
Previously open all days of the week, the drive-thru clinic will now accept patients 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and will close on weekends, according to the release.
The clinic has reported a steady decline in the number of patient visits.
Even though it recently expanded testing to include anyone with symptoms of the disease, the clinic at 2555 Marvin Road NE is averaging fewer than 60 patients per weekday, according to a Providence press release, and fewer than that on weekends.
At its peak March 23, the population of people who could be tested was more restrictive and the clinic collected 243 swabs, according to The Olympian's previous reporting.
Anyone who has a fever, and/or new cough or congestion or shortness of breath, or sudden loss of taste or smell can be tested, according to Providence.
People who wish to be tested and have questions should call 855-776-4362, the medical group's central phone line, says spokesperson Chris Thomas. The drive-thru clinic used to direct callers to call a number specific to COVID-19 testing, but the number of calls to that line has also decreased.
