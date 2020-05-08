Approximately 950 residents in Lewis County filed initial claims for unemployment during the week of April 26 through May 2, according to new numbers released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.
That’s a 27 percent decrease over the previous week but a continuation of a historic rise in unemployment in the county, state and country due to closures associated with attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, more than 100,700 workers filed new initial claims during the same time period — an 1,800 percent increase compared with the same week last year.
These new numbers come as the state sees an overall week-over-week decrease in initial claims, though many have had difficulty receiving their benefits even after filing.
ESD also reported that it paid out more than $639 million of unemployment claims to more than 504,000 workers last week.
“Since the COVID-19 crisis began in early March, Employment Security has sent $2.14 billion into the pockets of more than half a million Washingtonians,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a statement, adding that there are still 57,000 individual workers who have yet to receive benefits due to issues with their claims.
LeVine said her agency’s plan is to double down on activities and efforts already underway to hopefully resolve those issues and get those workers their benefits by mid-June.
Since the start of the pandemic, around 1.43 million initial claims have been filed with ESD, the agency says. A total 810,528 workers have filed for unemployment benefits and ESD has paid out more than $2.14 billion in benefits to Washingtonians.
In Lewis County, the highest number of initial claims during the week ending on May 2 came from the following industries: specialty trade contractors (25 initial claims), warehousing and storage (24), ambulatory health care (30), social assistance (32), accommodations (24), food services and drinking establishments (70), and public administration (26).
Of the 950 initial claims that week, more than half — roughly 510 workers — did not disclose their industry.
The highest number of initial claims statewide came from those workers in the health care, retail, food and accommodations, manufacturing, and construction sectors
