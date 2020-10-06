The Mossyrock School District has had to pivot to virtual learning for the second time after members of a family with four Mossyrock students have tested positive for COVID-19.
This district posted on its Facebook page that classes would be pivoting to virtual instruction on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in order to clean the school building and work with the Lewis County Public Health and Social Services to establish a list of students who have had contact with the possibly infected students. Mossyrock School District hopes to have students back in classrooms by Thursday.
“The health department’s investigations team has already begun their work and will contact us tomorrow with guidance. We hope to be back to our regular schedule on Thursday but will contact you if things change,” stated the district on their Facebook page on Monday evening.
Mossyrock has been on a hybrid virtual/in-person schooling model since Sept. 14 despite Lewis County Health Officer Rachel Wood’s recommendation for school districts to begin the 2020-21 school with distance-only learning.
Mossyrock put in-person learning on hold for a week after a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 20. Mossyrock does have a fully virtual learning model available for families who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to school yet.
On Sept. 25, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services recommended that kindergarteners begin in-person school and have released staggered return dates for all grade levels spanning from Oct. 19 to Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.