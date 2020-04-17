The 2020 Mossyrock Blueberry Festival has been canceled due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the Mossyrock Area Action League announced Thursday.
The festival was scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1.
Vendors who have already paid for their space are encouraged to roll over their fee to 2021 or request a refund.
