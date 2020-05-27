The “granddaddy of logging shows” will have to wait until 2021.
The 78th annual Morton Loggers Jubilee, the event in East Lewis County that brings in competitive loggers from all around the Pacific Northwest and about 10,000 spectators to the logging town has been canceled, said Linda Mettler, who manages the Morton Loggers Jubilee with her husband Sonny Mettler
The decision, according to Mettler, started a couple weeks ago with an email sent out to a committee of about 20 people who help run and coordinate all the different facets of the event.
“I emailed everyone saying, ‘Southwest Washington Fair canceled today, where do we want to go?” Mettler told The Chronicle. “And everybody wrote back saying, ‘Sadly enough, I don’t think we have a choice. We’ve never dealt with anything like this.’”
Mettler added that the decision to pull out from the event that was scheduled to take place August 12 to 15 and look toward 2021 was unanimous.
Jim Schaffer has been the organizer for the lawnmower races at the jubilee for the past 20 years and characterized the thought of no jubilee in 2020 as “devastating.”
“We get a huge crowd, I mean Friday night at the lawnmower races is kind of the old home school — everyone comes home for that — and we hardly have any problems, it’s just a great bunch of people,” Schaffer said.
According to Sonny and Linda Mettler, the jubilee is not just one of the biggest events in Lewis County, it has a great deal of cultural and historical significance to the old logging town of Morton.
The jubilee began in the 1930s — some say it began in 1937 while others say 1938, depending upon who you ask — as a community event for all the local loggers who would turn their trade into competition while the locals watched.
One of the fan-favorite events in the early days was a railroad tie loading competition, Mettler said, where loggers boasted their strength moving around the support beams that sit under the tracks.
It was an appropriate event to be of interest for Morton dwellers. At the time, Morton was regarded as the railroad tie capital of the world because it housed the world’s longest railroad tie docks.
Then, sometime in the early 1970’s Sonny Mettler estimated, after the event had risen in popularity, the event really took off when it brought in professional competitive loggers to compete rather than just the local loggers.
“They come from all over the United States, we’ve had a lot of Canadians in the past … and we’ve had Australians and New Zealanders come in the past,” Linda Mettler said.
Around the same time Jubilee started to attract the professional competitive loggers, the event was dubbed the “granddaddy of logging shows,” and the rest is history.
Morton Loggers Jubilee Arena will be empty in 2020, but in 2021 on the same dates, August 12 to 15, the event will breathe life into the town’s logging culture once again.
