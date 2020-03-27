A patient at Arbor Health Morton Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Morton Hospital spokesperson Diane Markham.
The hospital is not releasing any information regarding the patient’s age or city of residence.
Markham said the patient came in on Monday and has been recovering well in isolation at home.
So far, Morton Hospital has tested 77 individuals for COVID-19 and this is their first positive test Markham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.