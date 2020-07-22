COVID-19 has finally reached Lewis County sports.
A member of the W.F. West soccer program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Chehalis School District Friday. The school district did not specify whether the person is a player or coach, or whether they are from the boys or girls program.
The boys and girls soccer teams have been practicing two days a week for two hours at a time. Players and coaches have been required to wear masks and maintain social-distancing rules while practicing outside.
“The response from the district was quick and clear thanks to an alert coach with
great communication skills,” the press release said. “Upon learning about the potential exposure, the coach sent an email to all families with information about the situation and
recommendations for next steps.”
The member who tested positive was asymptomatic and potentially exposed players and coaches to COVID-19, the press release stated.
The school district is shutting down summer sports activities for a couple of weeks now that the state has restricted gatherings to 10 or less people for the time being.
“We got to get some of our athletes and coaches out for a few weeks, which was great,” W.F. West athletic director Jeff Johnson said in an email. “Kids will get their workouts by helping get hay this week and swimming at the lake.”
The school district plans to screen students and staff daily with temperature checks once school reopens, the press release said.
