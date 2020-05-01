The Borst Home committee has canceled its open house scheduled for May 9 due to social distancing restrictions over COVID-19, the committee announced this week.
“The Borst Home committee is keeping a close eye on changes to public health and safety restrictions as outlined by Governor (Jay) Inslee and will decide on future open house dates on a case by case basis.”
The historic Borst Home at Fort Borst Park in Centralia is usually opened to the public by volunteers on a monthly basis during the spring, summer and fall.
