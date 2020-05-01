Borst Park Oregon Trail Dedication

Lee Thomasson adjusts the American Flag before leading the Washington State Society of Daughters of the American Revolution color guard before posting the colors Friday morning at The Borst Park Home in Centralia.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

The Borst Home committee has canceled its open house scheduled for May 9 due to social distancing restrictions over COVID-19, the committee announced this week. 

“The Borst Home committee is keeping a close eye on changes to public health and safety restrictions as outlined by Governor (Jay) Inslee and will decide on future open house dates on a case by case basis.”

The historic Borst Home at Fort Borst Park in Centralia is usually opened to the public by volunteers on a monthly basis during the spring, summer and fall. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.