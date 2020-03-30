The Chehalis Tribe’s Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel will remain closed through April 14 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Tribe announced last week.
The casino will continue to pay its more than 650 employees during that time.
“Lucky Eagle is committed to supporting these measures and to the well-being of our community, team members and guests; nothing is more important than the health and welfare of our local communities,” casino CEO Lisa Miles said in a news release.
The casino tentatively plans to reopen April 15, but will continue to evaluate the situation as it develops, according to the release.
“Our team members and guests are appreciated and valued by the Chehalis Tribe,” said Chehalis Tribal Chairman Harry Pickernell, Jr., in a news release. “The entire Lucky Eagle family as well as our surrounding local communities are in our thoughts and prayers. We are doing everything possible to ensure success as we travel this road together.”
