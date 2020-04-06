Susan Gonzales, a Centralia School District teacher and a real estate agent, is launching a project called Tiny House Meals on Wheels to help get meals to first responders and other essential employees after work.
“We want to do this as a ‘thank you’ to the first responders and to the people who are still heading to work every day so they can have something for themselves,” said Gonzales.
Gonzales noted that students are getting free meals though the school and seniors are getting meals delivered. However, she didn’t see the people who are still going to work every day, such as first responders and grocery store employees, getting any help. She said she started the Tiny House Meals on Wheels project in an effort to help those people out in a small way.
Gonzales said she wants to use a tiny house on wheels to deliver food to designated locations or through neighborhoods and to pass out gift cards. She said they will play ice cream truck music in order to make it a more fun experience and to let people know where they are.
“We just want to bring some happiness to the people that are working so hard. As teachers, we really want to be there for our families,” said Gonzales. “I am gathering sponsors right now that are going to donate. My biggest concern was that as a teacher I saw that all of the children were getting meals funded by the state, but I didn’t see anything being done for parents or working-class people.”
To avoid the need to heat the meals and keep food at a safe temperature, a couple of restaurants said they would donate some gift cards that could be passed out to individuals after they get off work, she said.
Gonzales said that their goal is to pick a location and pass out 100 gift cards a day, Monday through Friday, for about six weeks. The project is still in the planning stages and looking for more sponsors of restaurants or stores that are able to donate gift cards toward the cause.
“This is not just going to end overnight and even when the quarantine is over families are directly still affected,” said Gonzales. “We just really want to do something to benefit ‘the forgotten population’ to give a little gift just for them.”
Gonzales created a schedule for who they would be focusing on helping out each day of the week. Monday would be for medical professionals, Tuesday for Centralia and Chehalis neighborhoods, Wednesday for the homeless population and shelters, Thursday for truckers at local truck stops, and Friday for first responders including firefighters, police and emergency medical personnel.
“We’re not going to be picky with the gift cards. Whatever people can donate will be welcomed,” said Gonzales.
If any restaurants or stores would like to be involved in the Tiny House Meals on Wheels project and donate gift cards, contact Susan Gonzales at susanbetterproperties@gmail.com or at 360-304-9609.
Gonzales said there will also be some opportunity for free advertising for businesses that are still open and business cards or flyers can be added to the envelope or bag with the gift card.
