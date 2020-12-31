Lewis County commissioners will extend the countywide state of emergency until April 5, 2021, surpassing the full year mark that residents have lived under the declaration. Although the declaration can be revoked by the commissioners before that date, it’s hard to say when the pandemic will be sufficiently stamped down by ongoing vaccinations.
The county first proclaimed a state of emergency on March 16, after the first confirmed local case of COVID-19. Since then, commissioners have regularly amended the resolution to extend it.
“This document just keeps getting longer and longer,” Commissioner Bobby Jackson said Wednesday.
During the nine and a half months under the declaration, the virus has spread in the county to infect more than 2,000 people, over half of which have occurred since November, representing a major spike seen around the state and country. Twenty-one residents have been killed by the virus, which has crept into 25 congregate care settings, threatening some of the most vulnerable elderly residents.
