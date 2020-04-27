Optimism and positivity remain at the forefront of some Lewis County-based realtors minds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current trajectory of NWMLS numbers for residential sales in Lewis County has remained steady through the last week of March and three weeks into April. Over the same span in 2019, 93 residential properties sold in Lewis County.
In 2020, 95 homes have been sold over the aforementioned four-month timeframe, with the average sale price at $284,051. Jody Kyes, a managing broker with Coldwell Banker Voetberg in Centralia, says the start of the shutdown at the end of March did force a bit of a lull, though.
“I think for a couple of days there we weren’t getting any calls, for I would say, three or four days,” Kyes said. “Then inquires, phone inquiries and email inquiries, started coming back in slowly like they used to. Now, this week, I think we’re doing business full steam ahead like we always have been.”
She mentioned the new guidelines enforced by Gov. Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order and how they’ve forced realtors to get creative during the selling process.
According to Inslee’s amended proclamation, only two people, including the broker, are allowed in a house at one time during a showing.
“Always being a real estate broker, you have to get creative, every day, you have to figure out how to get business,” Kyes said. “We can’t do the things we used to do right now, you know, like an open house, but we can do virtual open houses or, you know, some of us old timers are forced to use our video camera and do walkthroughs on houses.”
Some of the methods could even be adopted when they’re no longer essential, Kyes said.
“It makes you think out of the box,” Kyes said. “It’s actually kind of fun.”
Shawn Kyes, also a managing broker at Coldwell Banker Voetberg, added he and Jody are already used to doing what they can to cut down on the number of people who are present during a showing.
“Obviously, their (the homeowners’) alternatives are a little more restricted now, but it’s always best to show a house when no one is there, that way the buyer gets a sense of, ‘this could potentially be my home’ versus seeing five people sitting around the couch watching TV or something.”
Recently, Shawn Kyes said he’s noticed an uptick in interest surrounding parcels of land, mainly from people out of the Lewis County area.
He says the volume of calls he’s received for land listings has increased “dramatically” over the course of the month.
“When I talk to these people, I’m getting calls from people from San Francisco, looking at land in Lewis County and I ask them why,” Shawn Kyes said. “They said ‘well, we just want a place to get away from it all.’ That’s been active, you know, for years, but I think it’s going to actually maybe become more active.”
In terms of residential sales, though, he cited the value of the homes as one of the biggest concerns of buyers during this time.
“Well, everyone needs a place to live,” Shawn Kyes said. “Obviously, the economics, I can’t speak to how many people are going to be employed or unemployed in a month or six months or a year from now, but people need a place to live.”
According to Shawn, as of now, he hasn’t seen any indication that the price on homes is going to drop.
Della Stoddard, a broker with Windermere Real Estate in Centralia. Although she remains optimistic, she said her business is slower given the emphasis on social distancing.
“It (business) has taken a definite decline,” Stoddard said. “Those that do have houses listed don’t want people (walking) through ... everybody’s just kind of keeping their distance.”
She said she postponed any of her listings that were slated to go on the market during the COVID-19 shutdown.
She hopes she’ll be able to reschedule them within the “next few weeks.”
“I’m hoping that once some of these restrictions get lifted, it’s going to be a boom and people are going to start putting more on the market and allowing more showings and stuff like that,” Stoddard said. “Right now, it’s really uncertain, everybody’s future is uncertain.”
Jody Kyes says she’s had three buyers who are now under contract since Gov. Inslee’s stay-at-home order was implemented. She’s also had two new listings.
One sold in one day and the other one sold in five days.
“It’s still a very active market,” she said.
John L. Scott Designated Broker Brent Taylor also serves as the Chairman of the Lewis County Chapter of Washington Realtors. From his point of view, the real estate market hasn’t taken too big of a hit, but things have admittedly changed.
“We’ve still got sellers wanting and need to put their house on the market, buyers are out and about and looking,” Taylor said. “It’s not at a total stand still, we’re moving along. It’s not the way we were six months ago, six months ago we were looking at a very busy market with multiple offers and so-on and people relocating into the area. Now, the brakes have been put on a little bit, so to speak.”
Still, Taylor maintains a sense of optimism and believes the trajectory of the real estate market steadily projects upward.
“I know we’re almost at the end of April, which is typically the time that our selling season is just starting to ramp up a little bit,” Taylor said. “It’s not going to be, come June, everyone’s hair is going to be on fire, and stuff like that. They’re going to hopefully, slowly, work their way into it.”
