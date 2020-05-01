As the state waited for further direction on the economy’s reopening from Gov. Jay Inslee, elected officials from around Lewis County have continued to discuss the current state of local business.
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners hosted its second virtual Economic Recovery Forum on Wednesday afternoon. Representatives from around the county shared their concern for business owners, employees and the impact new guidelines could have when the local economy begins to reopen.
Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alicia Bull said she’s already heard from county business owners who have said they won’t be opening their doors when the state lifts restrictions.
“We do know of local businesses that have already said that they’re not reopening,” Bull said during the meeting. “With the 25 percent (of businesses that don’t reopen), that’s a standard number for any normal disaster, but I wouldn’t call this a normal disaster and the longer we extend this shelter in place mandate ... we’re just going to see that number increase.”
The main goal of the Chamber, according to Bull, is reaching as many business owners as they can. Bull and the Chamber have been working on establishing a recovery center for businesses to assist during the process. The idea of a “mobile outreach” method is also being discussed in an effort to reach East County businesses.
“We’re here, we’re able to help them, we’re able to help them through the process,” Bull said.
In a conversation with the East Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, Bull said she was told people in that part of the county have been staying quiet. She believes that silence is attributed to confusion and fear.
“While we’re all talking about working together, people feel pretty alone right now,” Bull said. “Those messages of hope are great, we need to move along with hope and also some hand holding with those businesses.”
Pe Ell Mayor Lonnie Willey mentioned the issue of small businesses opening up with new restrictions, such as social distancing, and the practicality of moving forward with the logistical hurdles caused by bringing on additional help and acquiring personal protective equipment.
He cited one restaurant in Pe Ell that has remained afloat in the midst of the shutdown.
“Right now, by doing just take out, she’s not making the money she was before, but she’s not doing too bad,” Willey said. “She doesn’t know if it’s going to be worth trying to open up in front of all the regulations as far as distancing, masks, gloves and (if) she’d be better off the way she’s doing it now by just doing take out.”
Supplies for businesses once they’re allowed to reopen was an issue that Bull echoed as well.
“People are going to need all of those masks,” Bull said. “Right now, they’re really hard to come by. So, you know, figuring that out, coming together and maybe making some bulk orders so that we have supplies available for business would be a really powerful thing, I think.”
The issue of employees not wanting to return to work has also started to surface, according to Bull.
She said some of the businesses that are getting ready to open back up are now struggling to bring their staff back. Toledo Mayor Steve Dobosh said it’s an issue he’s seen as well in talking with business owners in the area.
“The people that have left the business, the workers, are drawing unemployment and making more money staying home,” Dobosh said. “They don’t want to involve themselves back to work yet because there’s no cure for this virus. Right now, they’re making more money staying home and being safe and that’s what the governor is preaching, to be safe and stay home.”
He mentioned a business owner in Winlock who has continued working with a small staff.
“He’s working him and his small staff to the bone,” Dobosh said. “Because nobody wants to come back into that environment where they’re susceptible to this virus.”
Bull said the hope is that plans come together that make workers feel safe enough to feel comfortable returning to work. She called the situation a “Catch-22” and that the Chamber continues to work toward a solution.
“It’s hard to tell people to get back to work and save your business, when they’re being told to stay home and ‘here’s some money,’” Bull said.
Despite the questions that remain, Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson called the efforts by the elected officials to help small businesses “encouraging.”
“This is a very complicated situation,” Anderson said. “It is encouraging to hear everybody come at it with a focus on recovery, making it through and coming out better for it down the road. I do think it’s going to be a long road towards recovery, but we have no other choice than to give it our all and get through it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.