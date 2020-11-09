As Lewis County brings students back into classrooms at an aggressive speed, the pandemic continues to rage across the state. But county health officials say reopening schools seems more and more like the right decision, especially given new research suggesting classrooms may not be the COVID-19 breeding ground they were once thought to be.
“Now we’re getting a little bit of hindsight that we made the right decision,” Lewis County Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said. “There were definitely times going forward in that process where I was questioning what we were doing. (Health Officer) Dr. Wood was questioning what we were doing. We all had to, we had to look at it really critically.”
Lewis County began its aggressive approach to reopening schools this fall by bucking state-issued guidelines. Despite being in the “high risk” category, schools began welcoming students back to classrooms (some even earlier than the county’s already controversial guidance), standing in stark contrast to other counties taking more precautions. Lewis County was “leading the pack,” as Commissioner Edna Fund has articulated her praise of local efforts. Last week, Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson told commissioners that middle and high schoolers would be returning to classrooms as soon as next Monday.
“I’m really happy to see the schools bring students back,” Centralia Mayor Susan Luond told Anderson. “So thank you, thank you. And hopefully the state will follow your lead.”
But many other counties are taking a vastly different approach. The same day Svenson made that announcement, high-risk Thurston County — with a lower case rate than Lewis County — took a step in the opposite direction. Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek recommended a return to distance-only learning until January due to the county’s high rate of transmission. Public schools in Seattle have taken the same precaution. In Clark County, reopening has been similarly restricted — only in late October was it announced that kindergarteners would be brought back. And even though schools are reopening in Lewis County, that doesn’t mean all parents are onboard. According to Winlock Miller Elementary Principal Scott Nye, 10 percent of the school’s families are opting to stick with online learning.
Although the Department of Health (DOH) emphasizes local decision-making, it still “strongly” recommends distance learning for high-risk counties.
But Anderson said Lewis County’s approach has paid off, and that he expects other counties to follow suit and look to Lewis County for guidance.
“I don’t want to go so far as to say other counties should be doing what we’re doing, because they have different circumstances,” he said. “But I think that we’re on the right track and we’ll see more counties reopening as we go forward.”
Part of his rationale hinges on new research that indicates COVID-19 doesn’t spread through schools as effectively as some thought. Several studies have suggested that, if proper precautions are taken, schools may not have a significant impact on community spread
Through contact tracing, local public health officials have also determined that much of the county’s spread is happening not in schools or workplaces, but in un-regulated areas — places like homes and cars, where mandates can’t be easily enforced. .
A few months ago, as Washington counties worked together to address schools, Anderson said representing a county that flouted state guidelines put him in an awkward position.
“As a health officer, that was a pretty tense place to be in some of our state-wide workgroups,” he said.
But now, Anderson said one of those same workgroups, which informs the DOH’s recommendations, is considering guidelines that actually reflect the decisions made by Lewis County’s public health officials earlier this fall.
Although Anderson could not provide full details, he said the guidelines, if adopted, would likely hasten the reopening of schools by changing the measurement used by counties to gauge whether it’s safe to or not.
Although several positive cases have been confirmed in Lewis County schools, county officials and superintendents have expressed that the response has been effective and safety measures in-place have largely minimized exposure. Currently, Lewis County does not confirm or report positive cases in schools. However, Anderson has highlighted one case in which the positive student had no “close contacts” within the school — evidence of effective social-distancing procedures.
For now, Lewis County is marching on with reopening schools despite being “in the red” with 104.4 new cases per 100,000. In fact, after the state, which has seen over 2,500 deaths due to COVID-19, broke its record for the most new cases in a day (1,691 on Friday), the majority of Washington’s 39 counties are “in the red,” meaning they’ve seen, in the last two weeks, 75 or more cases per 100,000 people.
