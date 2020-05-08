Crisis or no crisis, food banks can hit points where they struggle to meet the demand.
But during the coronavirus pandemic that has put thousands of Washingtonians out of a job, many Lewis County food banks have been able to step up to the plate and provide food for an increasing number of mouths to feed.
At the Greater Chehalis Food Bank, coordinator Jeff Smith said they have been feeding an extra 50 to 60 households, and he expects that number to grow as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Some commodities — such as flour — have been difficult to obtain, Smith said, but he added that the food bank has been receiving quite a few monetary donations to help them out.
“Like I said, we are really well supported here at the Chehalis Food Bank,” Smith said.
Over in Centralia at The Salvation Army Food Bank and Gather Church, where the demand has risen substantially, the two organizations have also been able to provide an adequate amount of food to the community.
“Lewis County has really showed up and wanted to contribute in ways that make sense,”
Lieutenant Gin Pack, who runs The Salvation Army Food Bank with her husband, said. “We’ve had people drop off checks, which is great because it means we can purchase what we need when we see gaps, and then just people dropping off food.”
Pack said in 2019 from March 18 to April 7, The Salvation Army Food Bank served 1,527 individuals, and in the same time frame in 2020, they served 2,428 people.
For Gather Church, in a typical week 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of food are given to those in need, but during the pandemic, that number has grown to about 16,000 pounds.
Pastor Cole Meckle said he was beginning to get concerned that they would not be able to provide that amount of food, but Food Lifeline, Northwest Harvest and the Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP), continues to come through for them.
“I just don’t know, I’ve thought a couple times where I think we’re getting close to capacity as far as the amount of food we are able to receive and every time I’ve thought that we were able to get more,” Meckle said.
In outlying areas, food banks have also been able to hold their footing.
Out in Winlock, the food bank had just reopened its doors on Wednesday after its facility was closed and its volunteers continued to provide food from a truck in the interim, Marilynn Williams, the treasurer of the Winlock-Vader Food Bank, said.
Throughout this, they were feeding about an additional 35 families, Williams said.
But with support from locals — like a donation of 3,000 pounds of food from Cardinal Glass Industries — bigger orders from Food Lifeline and EFAP funds, the Winlock-Vader Food Bank is doing better than alright.
“If you would have asked me on March 1, I would have said I was out of food,” Williams said. “But as strange as it sounds, I have more food than I know what to do with.”
And at the White Pass Food Bank in Randle, though the demand has only increased modestly, they are also receiving additional food.
Arthur Smith, the director of the White Pass Food Bank, said the demand for their services has only increased by about a dozen people, but they have still received a lot of support from the East Lewis County community and they’ve been able to acquire more food from Food Lifeline and Northwest Harvest.
Smith said he typically pays a man to drive into Chehalis to pick up the food on his trailer, but their most recent order was too big for the trailer and Smith would have to bring his truck down to help out.
“We’re holding our own,” Smith said.
