Lewis County extended its local declaration of emergency due to COVID-19 through the beginning of 2021 during an Oct. 26 meeting.
The county has extended the declaration, which was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in months prior due to continual spread of the virus and in order to continue receiving coronavirus relief funding.
