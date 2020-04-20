For construction companies and contractors around Lewis County, Gov. Jay Inslee’s "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" proclamation has created uncertainty.
Under the guidelines of the current list of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers, the construction, operation, inspection and maintenance for all projects pertaining to essential facilities and emergency repairs, as well as projects that “ensure structural integrity” have been deemed essential.
Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper called the current guidelines a “moving target.” He mentioned other county officials have worked with the Olympia Master Builders while everyone works to gain further clarification on the work local construction companies are able to do while the proclamation remains in effect.
“I think there is confusion about exactly where that line is,” Stamper said. “Consequently, I think under the governor’s orders, that if you’re talking about getting people in houses, if there’s liabilities as far as if the owner has medical issues, I think it’s okay to do that.”
He continued by saying he thinks everyone is “very challenged” by the current guidelines on construction work.
“There is a lot of information out there,” Stamper said. “Quite frankly, with the staffing levels, because some people are working at home, you know, it’s not business as usual, so everyone is doing the best they can.”
On April 3, Stamper wrote a letter to Inslee’s Chief of Staff Dave Postman on behalf of the Lewis County Board of Commissioners, requesting residential and commercial construction be deemed essential only in the case of new housing. As of Wednesday, he said there hasn’t been a response.
He said that “all of the other counties,” as well as some legislators, continue to work with Gov. Inslee on the issue.
“We strongly believe that, with a safety protocol plan in place and available to workers on the site, this work can easily continue using social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions,” Stamper wrote.
Steve Barnett, Sales Manager for Centralia-based MDK Construction, shares Stamper’s optimism in thinking work could continue with an altered strategy.
MDK Construction is also a member of the Olympia Master Builders and has provided information on working under the current guidelines. Barnett said the hope is that other companies are developing a plan for a work strategy that promotes social distancing.
“We’re ready and prepared to do what we can, to do our part and help out,” Barnett said. “There’s a lot of need in our area, I think we’ve been behind for a while in housing and people just needing projects done to keep their houses from deteriorating. The slow-down hurts.”
According to Barnett, the amount of essential projects MDK Construction has been able to work on has helped keep them afloat. Still, he says while he feels they’ve been fortunate, everyone is affected by the current limitations.
“I think, for the most part, all of us have been affected a lot,” Barnett said. “My biggest thing for a long time is looking for good, qualified people. Now, I do have people sitting at home. It’s definitely even affected us and I think we’re one of the lucky ones that have a lot of essential work. For the most part, I think a lot of other people are affected, so I think it’s definitely affected a lot of our local builders.”
Stamper pointed to the construction loans being paid on some projects and the penalties that come with those not being completed on time.
“Those loans are still going on,” Stamper said. “If you don’t have your house built in a certain amount of time, you’re going to start paying a fine or probably a higher interest rate. I guess that’s my biggest concern, is we’ve got people who are hurting (and) we have buildings, or homes, that could possibly move through the process.”
In Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, Executive Director of the Lewis Economic Development Council Matt Matayoshi offered his support of the letter written by Stamper to Gov. Inslee’s office.
“Our restaurants, construction people, contractors, hairdressers and other folks are hurting, as you know,” Matayoshi said during the meeting. “I’ve heard from them and I’ve spoken with some of them through this process, they’re very concerned.”
For Barnett, further guidance is critical.
“I think it’s really important that we do get clarification, so that everybody knows exactly what’s expected of everybody,” Barnett said.
