Lewis County Public Health & Social Services announced Tuesday afternoon that two more county residents — one in their 70s and one in their 80s — have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total in the county to 19 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Last week the state Department of Health reported 18 Lewis County residents had tested positive, but the 18th was found to not actually be a resident, bringing the total back down to 17 until Tuesday’s cases were announced.
Statewide, more than 10,500 people had tested positive for the illness with 516 deaths.
The Chronicle will update this story when more information is available.
