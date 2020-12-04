Unemployment claims in Lewis County decreased by 124 claims last week from the week before, according to data released from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD). Overall, the state has seen claims drop by 26 percent or 7,940 claims in the same timeframe.
In Lewis County, within the week of Nov. 15-21, there were 355 regular unemployment claims filed. The following week, from Nov. 22-28, 231 regular claims were filed.
Earlier in the year when the effects of the shutdown were beginning to hit the state, unemployment claims were up by as much as 3,513 percent statewide in late March compared to the first week of March when it was up 1 percent. The statewide number has tapered off since and for the week ending on Nov. 28, the unemployment claims are up by 184 percent compared to 2019 levels.
The highest number of unemployment claims were recorded in the accommodation and food service industry, construction, manufacturing, retail trade, and health care and social assistance.
ESD paid out over $133.8 million for 287,662 individual claims in the week from Nov. 22-28, according to the ESD. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, ESD has paid over $12.6 billion in unemployment benefits to more than a million Washingtonians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.