Lewis County officials announced Monday they will begin reporting local positive COVID-19 tests to the public cases as soon as they become available, instead of waiting to verify that positive cases belong to residents and not individuals visiting or working within county lines.
The move comes after Lewis County’s data lagged behind the state’s dashboard last week by as many as 85 cases and one death.
Public health officials said waiting to publicly report cases was intended to prioritize accuracy over expediency. Some people who test positive in the county, for example, are actually residents of Thurston county, and the cases should be handed over to the correct health jurisdiction.
But Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said after an influx of questions from the public regarding the county’s delay in reporting, the county will change its policy.
“Several weeks ago, or even going back several months, we were comfortable in our strategy, in that we felt it was the best and most accurate information,” Anderson said Monday. “Right now, we feel like the community is really wanting information that’s more timely, and I think the discrepancy between ours and the state’s dashboard really did not help to provide the best information, so right now we need to pivot a bit and we need to start reporting those as soon as we know.”
After announcing the county’s new data policy, Anderson said 90 backlogged cases from the last 10 days would be reported out that day, in addition to any new cases local clinics report that morning.
Anderson said the backlog in unreported local cases was due not only to a surge in statewide cases that stressed the system, but also because of data reporting issues in the county. Local clinics were not faxing in positive cases to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services. The issue is being addressed, and Anderson said Mathematica — the company contracted by Lewis County to verify whether local cases are associated with residents — has agreed to prioritize investigations in Lewis County.
If Mathematica finds that a Lewis County case is linked to a resident of a different county, public health officials will hand the case off to the correct jurisdiction. Therefore, Lewis County’s COVID-19 data may fluctuate, just like the state’s does, as public health officials “clean up” the data.
The county’s contact tracing efforts have been strained by a dramatic influx in cases over the last five days, Anderson said, although contact tracers are not at the point of being overwhelmed.
Meanwhile, Anderson said the county’s spread has mirrored the state’s alarming spike in cases which have spurred further state-wide restrictions announced Sunday.
“The data issues we faced are a symptom of the increase we’re seeing,” Anderson said. “The primary concern is the increased cases, and we’re experiencing that in Lewis County and statewide.”
According to the state’s risk assessment dashboard, Lewis County has 922 cumulative positive cases and 13 deaths. The county, like the majority of counties across Washington, is in the “high-risk” category with 125.8 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks.
