The Lewis County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to accept $776,660 in funding from the state Department of Commerce from COVID-19 relief money to pay past-due rent for county residents to prevent them from being evicted.
Lewis County Public Health and Social Services will distribute the funding. Initially, more than $500,000 is earmarked for The Salvation Army and another $87,000 will go to the Housing Resource Center, according to a news release from the county.
The funding from the Eviction Rent Assistance program can pay rent due for a three month period. The payments of up to 80 percent of total or fair market value will go directly to landlords to prevent evictions, according to the county.
“The ERAP grants are a way for our community members who are struggling to catch up on rent work with their landlords to stay housed,” said Meja Handlen, LCPHSS social services manager, in a news release. “The intent is to be an equitable way to prevent evictions by paying past due rent for those with the greatest need.”
Households must meet two initial criteria: Their income in the past 60 days must be at below 50 percent of the area’s median income, which is available at tinyurl.com/PDN-IncomeLimits, and at least one month of their rent must be unpaid or partially paid since March 1. At least one household member must also meet one of the following six criteria: They must be rent burdened, meaning 50 percent or more of their current monthly income must go to their rent; have been homeless in the past five years; have eviction history in the past seven years; have had their housing disrupted due to a household member’s race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or religion; at a risk of severe illness, or disabled.
“We believe ERAP will be a way to engage families and individuals we haven’t been able to previously,” Salvation Army Lt. Ginifer Pack said.
The funding lasts through Dec. 31. To apply for ERAP assistance, households over 24 years of age should contact the Salvation Army at 360-736-4339 or email ginifer.pack@usw.salvationarmy.org.
Households under 24 years of age can contact the Housing Resource Center at 360-736-5140 or email ncarter@hrclewiscounty.com
Spanish speakers can call the Equity Institute at (855) 283-2241 https://asistenciaconrentalewiscounty.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.