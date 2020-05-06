Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, on Tuesday released a list showing specific amounts of federal relief funds headed to Southwest Washington cities and counties as part of the congressional CARES act.
According to the release from her office, Lewis County is set to receive $4.3 million, while cities in the county will receive smaller amounts.
“It is good that we know something’s coming,” said Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund. “We have big holes without a lot of the tax revenue we’re accustomed to receiving and providing services to our community is so important. So, I’m hoping this will bridge some of these holes that we will have as we go through the year and the revenues aren’t coming in as we expected.”
County commissioners said they have to review the parameters of how the money can be spent with county staff and Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer.
“I’ve got some ideas on what I would like to see it used for, but again, we’re not sure about what the guidelines are and where we can and can’t use it,” said County Commissioner Gary Stamper. “I’m hoping that we’ll be able to use some of it for business recovery. I think the main thing is, we’ve got other options I believe, but I’m hoping we’re going to be able to use that, a portion of it, for recovery of some of the small businesses that are just hurting so bad.”
Centralia City Councilor Peter Abbarno commented on the $515,000 allocated for the City of Centralia.
“I don’t know what the city is going to use it for yet, obviously, but it’s great news that the congresswoman was able to secure funding for not only the county but for the city. There’s going to be a lot of need for working families, individuals, all the way to the businesses, so it’s good news,” Abbarno said.
Abbarno said he will most likely speak with the Centralia City Manager Rob Hill Tuesday afternoon to discuss the restrictions and requirements of how the money is to be spent and figure out if they can get it put on the agenda for the next city council meeting.
“I don’t know if we are going to discuss it until we’ve had to opportunity to define what the uses and limitations are and be able to actually look at our budget and the things that we’ve implemented since the COVID-19 pandemic so that we can see where we need to use that funding,” said Abbarno.
Herrera Beutler said in a news release she applauded Southwest Washington’s distribution of more than $40 million in coronavirus relief funds.
“Folks across Southwest Washington have been on the front lines fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, and our cities and counties have felt the effects of this outbreak far and wide,” Herrera Beutler said in the press release. “I’m pleased that the funding I helped secure in Congress is going to benefit our communities here at home as they confront the financial impacts of battling COVID and dealing with the closures of their economies.”
Herrera Beutler said the funding will go to Southwest Washington cities and counties with populations under 500,000 to help defray the costs they’ve incurred from responding to the COVID crisis.
She said that in her position as a senior member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, she helped secure this funding for medium- and small-sized counties and cities in order to provide relief for Southwest Washington communities.
The City of Chehalis is due $226,000, according to Herrera Beutler’s Office.
“It’s great. We very much appreciate the consideration and I’ll look forward to getting more details on the federal money that’s been announced by our congresswoman’s office — that’s great news but I don’t know enough about it to be able to comment on what the eligibility requirements are,” said Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson. “One of the key things for us — one of the most devastating impacts of the COVID-19 situation is the loss of revenues. It’s not necessarily the cost to respond to the virus, it’s the loss of tax revenues that are needed to fund our services like police and fire— our general fund services. That’s really where we need the help is to be able to backfill the revenues lost.”
Napavine Mayor Shawn O’Neill said the city isn’t sure yet what its revenue losses will be due to the coronavirus. That city was set to receive $59,400.00, one of the largest amounts for Lewis County’s smaller cities.
“We’re not going to know for about three months where our shortfalls and losses are at and so, of course, there’s a feeling of relief but I’m not exactly sure what the limitations are on how the money can be spent. It’s hard to predict where the chips are going to fall,” O’Neill said.
Southwest Washington Coronavirus Relief Funding
Clark County: $26,867,500.00
Cowlitz County: $5,992,250.00
Klickitat County: $1,233,650.00
Lewis County: $4,371,400.00
Pacific County: $1,190,200.00
Skamania County: $663,300.00
Wahkiakum County: $250,000.00
Battle Ground: $645,600.00
Camas: $722,700.00
La Center: $102,150.00
Ridgefield: $266,850.00
Vancouver: $5,559,000.00
Washougal: $495,000.00
Woodland: $211,600.00
Yacolt: $54,150.00
Castle Rock: $66,450.00
Kalama: $87,000.00
Kelso: $366,600.00
Longview: $1,143,000.00
Bingen: $25,000.00
Goldendale: $106,350.00
White Salmon: $78,300.00
Centralia: $515,100.00
Chehalis: $226,050.00
Morton: $33,750.00
Mossyrock: $25,000.00
Napavine: $59,400.00
Pe Ell: $25,000.00
Toledo: $25,000.00
Vader: $25,000.00
Winlock: $40,200.00
Ilwaco: $28,950.00
Long Beach: $43,650.00
Raymond: $86,550.00
South Bend: $48,750.00
North Bonneville: $30,900.00
Stevenson: $48,600.00
Cathlamet: $25,000.00
