Lewis County Manager Erik Martin announced in the county’s weekly economic recovery forum on Wednesday that Public Health and Social Services would be allocating resources toward further reaching the agricultural worker community and the Spanish-speaking families in Lewis County.
Martin cited the situation in Yakima County, in which a large number of cases have been confirmed amongst the agricultural worker population, as a reason why the county and Public Health and Social Services Director J.P. Anderson is continuing to work on this initiative.
“We, here in Lewis County, J.P. and Public Health, is going to shift some of the resources that we have and some of our attention to our own agricultural workers and Spanish-speaking communities to make sure they have the education, the PPE and things that they need to make sure they stay safe,” Martin said during the meeting. “We’re going to put a little bit of emphasis on that here going forward.”
According to the Washington state Department of Health, as of June 10, Yakima County had the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the state with 4,988, behind King County’s 8,550 cases.
Lewis County is looking to work with CIELO, a program based in both Mason and Thurston counties that provides resources for the Latinx community in the South Puget Sound area, to hire two individuals that will provide Spanish-speaking case management and outreach education services throughout the county, according to Anderson.
He said the county will utilize CARES Act funding and the partnership will run through October 2020.
“They’ll work closely with us,” Anderson said. “They’ll also work closely with Valley View, in that we are wanting to make sure that, if we do have positive tests with people who speak Spanish primarily, we want to make sure that we are overcoming any of those language barriers effectively.”
Valley View Health Center CEO Gaelon Spradley said CIELO liked the idea of growing to also serve Lewis County.
“We’ve got staff who’ve helped us with outreach to Spanish-speaking populations,” Spradley said. “But, we realized that a relationship with CIELO would help amplify that and we got really excited about talking with them about how we could partner between Valley View, CIELO and the health department to reach communities that are somewhat underserved in our area.”
He continued by saying the situation in Yakima has, in a way, upped the stakes for Lewis County to offer these resources.
“Families definitely cross over White Pass and spend time with each other,” Spradley said. “There’s work opportunities that are somewhat transitory, but I think the public health crisis in Yakima County is a good opportunity for us to learn from best practices on how to reach populations that perhaps Yakima County has maybe more experience with.”
Ramona Ramirez, director of client services for CIELO, said the program’s bilingual services make it unique and she also sees how there has been an information gap for the Spanish-speaking community, primarily for those who are already dealing with other issues.
“Naturally, they tend to fear being involved with government just because given their history and things that have happened in the past four years,” Ramirez said. “I think it has been helpful for other government agencies to really reach out to other organizations that are already kind of ingrained in that community.”
She said that she hopes the comfortability develops between a community she says is vulnerable and government entities.
“It’s nice that we can kind of help nurture a healthy relationship between the two parties,” Ramirez said. “Also kind of change the perception that there’s certain communities that are left out and nobody did anything about it.”
Anderson mentioned the desire to also understand any possible cultural barriers.
“Each case, we’ll need to assume, will have unique challenges,” Anderson said. “We need to be creative in how we serve those clients to make sure we’re overcoming those barriers.”
He said breaking down the barriers that might limit the access of health information is something the department already aims to do, regardless of the circumstances.
As the county works to reopen, though, Anderson pointed to keeping every member of the community informed as a vital part of the task. He said agricultural employers have also reached out to make sure the line of communication has been established.
“We really know it’s important that we’re getting that information,” Anderson said. “Even if they already know about COVID-19, we want to make sure that we’re ensuring they know how to get tested in Lewis County, they know what the signs and symptoms are and that we’re working closely with the workers as well as the employers.”
With Yakima County bordering Lewis County, Anderson said the situation there is closely monitored. He also mentioned assisting those who may enter the community for work at various times moving forward and making sure they can access information and services.
“Although we’ve been very fortunate thus far, we can’t assume that’s guaranteed to continue,” Anderson said.
