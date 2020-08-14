Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) will receive approximately $780,000 through the Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist eligible Lewis County renters who have fallen behind in payments.
Using ERAP funds from the Washington State Department of Commerce, LCPHSS will issue checks directly to landlords on behalf of renters after collecting the necessary documents that verify eligibility.
Households eligible for ERAP funding will have incomes at or below 50 percent of the Annual Median Income over the previous two months. LCPHSS is working with local partner organizations to implement the ERAP program once the funding is received.
Announcements of when the program is ready to receive applications will be made through the media, @LCPHSS on Twitter and @lcphss on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.