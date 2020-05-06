Lewis County Tallies 30th Case of COVID-19, 16 Recoveries

A Lewis County resident in their 40s has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 30, according to Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, which announced the new case Wednesday evening.
Sixteen of the individuals have recovered under the current definition by going 28 days or more since the onset of symptoms.
There have been three deaths related to the virus in Lewis County.
There had been 15,905 cases of COVID-19 and 870 deaths in Washington as of Wednesday morning. Nearly 225,000 tests have been administered across the state.
As more cases are diagnosed, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released this expanded list of symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Chills
• Repeated shaking with chills
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Sore throat
• New loss of taste or smell
The CDC recommends that if you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to arouse
• Bluish lips or face
Consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
The CDC has more information online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of following the Stay Home, Stay Healthy orders. Along with social distancing, everyone should also:
• Wash your hands frequently
• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw it away, or cough into your elbow
• Stay away from people who are sick
• Stay home when you are sick
• Wear a mask if you have to go out in public
• Frequently clean surfaces that get touched a lot – counters, keyboards, your cell phone, door knobs, handles, etc.
People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at covid19.lewiscountywa.gov, @LCPHSS on Twitter, or www.facebook.com/lcphss.
In addition, DOH has a call center to answer questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
