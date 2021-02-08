Lewis County surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 cases last week since the first patient diagnosis on March 15 of last year. The county’s total is now 3,018 after 20 additional cases were announced Friday. The death toll stands at 37.
Of Friday’s cases, three were in Commissioner District 1, nine in district 2 and eight in district 3. One person was younger than 20, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, five in their 70s and two 80 or older.
The county had not released new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday as of press deadline.
See complete details at: https://phsscovid19.lewiscountywa.gov. People can stay informed by following the Lewis County COVID-19 web page at https://lewiscountywa.gov/covid19/, @LCPHSS on Twitter or www.facebook.com/lcphss.