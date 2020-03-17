Though it wasn’t scheduled to begin until May 1, the Lewis County Spring Youth Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 fears, according to a notice from organizers.
It would have been the 39th year providing a showcase for youths of the area.
According to the notice, plans are already underway for the 2021 event with new activities such as a youth barbecue contest, preschool competitions and a living skills event.
“Our animals do not transmit coronavirus (COVID-19) but we want to protect them from those of us who do,” organizers wrote.
The event had been scheduled for May 1-3.
