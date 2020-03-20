The Lewis County Emergency Operations Center is asking local businesses to complete an online survey on the impacts to their business from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The seven-question survey, which takes five to 10 minutes to complete, would need to be completed by Friday, March 27.
The county Emergency Management Department will use this information to make informed decisions, according to a press release.
“We want to make sure we are supporting our business community,” said Andy Caldwell, Lewis County’s emergency management deputy director. “Part of supporting you involves knowing who needs help to ensure we are providing recovery options to local businesses as soon as we are made aware of them.”
The survey can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/DTXLK5Y.
