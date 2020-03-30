In an effort to continue renewing concealed pistol licenses during the county’s office closure due to the COVID-19 response, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office will begin processing the renewals by mail.
Lewis County permit holders can apply for a renewal 90 days before the expiration of their permit by submitting the application by mail to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 345 W. Main Street, Chehalis Wa, 98532.
Applicants should include a check for the cost of renewal — $32.50, including a 50 cent lamination cost — for an on-time renewal and $42.50 for a late renewal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.