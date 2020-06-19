The Lewis County Sheriff’s office is reopening its reception areas in the Law and Justice Center and in the Lewis County Jail with limited hours and services on June 22 as the county moves into phase 3 of the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.
Among the services available will be onsite jail visits. Visits must be scheduled online at www.homewav.com 24 hours prior to the visit. Visitation hours are limited to 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Both reception areas will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Cloth face masks are required to be worn while inside both facilities and at the jail, all visitors will have their temperature checked. Anyone who records a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be asked to leave.
“We continue asking the public to use other means of conducting business with our office as found on our website,” a Sheriff’s office press release reads. “Public records requests by phone and e-mail, renewing of Concealed Pistol Licenses by mail, and reporting of crimes via phone to have a deputy contact you.”
Additionally, the Sheriff’s office encourages anyone interested in making a visit at the jail to utilize the off-site visitation process, also accessible at www.homewav.com.
If services are needed in person, be aware of potential time delays due to social distancing protocols and available resources, the release reads.
Fingerprint services will continue to be conducted by appointment only and can be scheduled by phone at 360-748-9286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.